Monday Jan 10 2022
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as the lovebirds seemingly rang in the new year in Germany.

Taking to Instagram, Ira, 24 posted the dazzling photos along with a lengthy note about her weight loss journey.

She wrote, “I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head.

“Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany.”

She also wished her fans a very happy new year.

