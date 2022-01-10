 
pakistan
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Opposition demands formation of judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. — Twitter/AFP
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. — Twitter/AFP

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the Murree tragedy in which more than 20 people lost their lives after being stranded in heavy snow, Geo News reported. 

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, Shahbaz condemned the "mismanagement" on part of the government that, according to him, led to the tragic deaths.

It should be recalled that on Saturday night, more than 20 tourists died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Murree after their vehicles got stuck in heavy snow. 

"Twenty-three people lost their lives in the tragic incident, while tourists were stuck in snow for more than 20 hours but no one bothered to help them," Shahbaz said.

He added that people kept calling for help but neither the traffic police nor any other body was there to assist them.

"The  Murree tragedy was nothing but an administrative failure and it demonstrates the incompetency and criminal negligence of the incumbent government," he said.

He further said that it was not the first time that Murree received heavy snowfall and this time, snowstorms had been forecast, so the authorities concerned could have taken preventative measures beforehand. 

More to follow.


More From Pakistan:

Asad Umar cautions people as COVID-19 positivity rate rises

Asad Umar cautions people as COVID-19 positivity rate rises
COAS Gen Bajwa stresses need to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

COAS Gen Bajwa stresses need to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
This is what Karachiites think about the newly operational Green Line BRT bus service

This is what Karachiites think about the newly operational Green Line BRT bus service
WATCH: Parrot kisses Maulana Tariq Jamil's forehead

WATCH: Parrot kisses Maulana Tariq Jamil's forehead
PM Imran Khan questions Modi's silence over calls for genocide of Muslims in India

PM Imran Khan questions Modi's silence over calls for genocide of Muslims in India
Murree struggles to get back on its feet after deadly snowstorm

Murree struggles to get back on its feet after deadly snowstorm
Murtaza Wahab hints at strict measures to deal with COVID-19 fifth wave

Murtaza Wahab hints at strict measures to deal with COVID-19 fifth wave
'US alone contributed to largest civil grant to Pakistan for FYs 2018-20'

'US alone contributed to largest civil grant to Pakistan for FYs 2018-20'
Pakistan's foreign policy not free from US influence: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan's foreign policy not free from US influence: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Karachi, get ready for another chilly week

Karachi, get ready for another chilly week
JI refuses to end sit-in after talks with Sindh govt over disputed LG bill

JI refuses to end sit-in after talks with Sindh govt over disputed LG bill

Latest

view all