 
sports
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PSL 7 protocols decided amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

PSL 7 protocols decided amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases

  • PCB finalises protocols to conduct seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Pakistan battles fifth COVID-19 wave.
  • Everyone affiliated with PSL will have to enter quarantine on January 20. 
  • If coronavirus infection found among players, PSL 7 will be suspended for seven days after which it will be rescheduled.

Authorities looking over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have decided the protocols for the seventh edition of the cricketing event scheduled this month as Pakistan continues its battle against the fifth COVID-19 wave.

It is mandatory for people associated with the PSL to pass at least three days in quarantine, according to sources. Players who are Pakistani nationals and foreign players will enter quarantine from January 20. In case of a positive test, a 10-day isolation will be obligatory for the affected person. 

According to sources, the families of the players will not be allowed to stay with them during PSL 7. The availability of a minimum of 13 players is essential for the conduct of a match, according to sources. In case less than 13 players are available, a match will not be possible.

If coronavirus infections break out during PSL 7, it will be suspended for seven days after which the event will be rescheduled.

Sources said that a reserve pool of 24 players will be readied for the PSL 7. The reserve pool will enter quarantine from January 20. Players will be taken from this reserve pool if required. The reserve pool will consist of local players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has made a strategy to end the event by February 27, according to sources.

More From Sports:

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation
Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth

Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth
WATCH: How are Sania Mirza's Mondays?

WATCH: How are Sania Mirza's Mondays?
'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery

'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery
Shoaib Malik opens new food franchise in Lahore

Shoaib Malik opens new food franchise in Lahore
Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins legal battle to remain in Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins legal battle to remain in Australia
U19 World Cup: Afghanistan's participation in doubt

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan's participation in doubt
Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident

Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident
PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award

PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award
'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles

'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles
The Ashes: England avoid whitewash after surviving in fourth Test with Australia

The Ashes: England avoid whitewash after surviving in fourth Test with Australia
Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status controversy timeline

Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status controversy timeline

Latest

view all