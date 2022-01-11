PSL 7 protocols decided amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases

PCB finalises protocols to conduct seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Pakistan battles fifth COVID-19 wave.

Everyone affiliated with PSL will have to enter quarantine on January 20.

If coronavirus infection found among players, PSL 7 will be suspended for seven days after which it will be rescheduled.

Authorities looking over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have decided the protocols for the seventh edition of the cricketing event scheduled this month as Pakistan continues its battle against the fifth COVID-19 wave.

It is mandatory for people associated with the PSL to pass at least three days in quarantine, according to sources. Players who are Pakistani nationals and foreign players will enter quarantine from January 20. In case of a positive test, a 10-day isolation will be obligatory for the affected person.

According to sources, the families of the players will not be allowed to stay with them during PSL 7. The availability of a minimum of 13 players is essential for the conduct of a match, according to sources. In case less than 13 players are available, a match will not be possible.

If coronavirus infections break out during PSL 7, it will be suspended for seven days after which the event will be rescheduled.

Sources said that a reserve pool of 24 players will be readied for the PSL 7. The reserve pool will enter quarantine from January 20. Players will be taken from this reserve pool if required. The reserve pool will consist of local players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has made a strategy to end the event by February 27, according to sources.