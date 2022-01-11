Ranbir Kapoor says ex-girlfriend used to 'break his awards' during fight

Ranbir Kapoor once spilled the beans on his problematic past relationship.

The actor, who has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past, revealed that one of his ex-girlfriend used to throw his awards everything they had a brawl.

Speaking to Filmfare editor Jistesh Pillai in 2017, Ranbir jokingly shared anecdotes from his romantic life.



“Your ex-girlfriends always tell me, ‘Look at the amount of awards he has got and look at us’,” said the host to which Ranbir replied, “There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to have a fight, she used to break an award.” He added with a laugh, “I used to go, ‘Arre, woh Filmfare haath mat lagana (don’t touch my Filmfare Award).’”



Ranbir is currently dating Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and the two are rumoured to tied the knot this year, after almost two years of courtship.