 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor says ex-girlfriend used to 'break his awards' during fight

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor says ex-girlfriend used to break his awards during fight
Ranbir Kapoor says ex-girlfriend used to 'break his awards' during fight

Ranbir Kapoor once spilled the beans on his problematic past relationship.

The actor, who has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past, revealed that one of his ex-girlfriend used to throw his awards everything they had a brawl.

Speaking to Filmfare editor Jistesh Pillai in 2017, Ranbir jokingly shared anecdotes from his romantic life.

“Your ex-girlfriends always tell me, ‘Look at the amount of awards he has got and look at us’,” said the host to which Ranbir replied, “There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to have a fight, she used to break an award.” He added with a laugh, “I used to go, ‘Arre, woh Filmfare haath mat lagana (don’t touch my Filmfare Award).’”

Ranbir is currently dating Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and the two are rumoured to tied the knot this year, after almost two years of courtship.

More From Showbiz:

Sushmita Sen grooves with girls Renee & Alisah during her workout session

Sushmita Sen grooves with girls Renee & Alisah during her workout session

Congratulations pour in for Humayun Saeed as he joins the cast of ‘The Crown’

Congratulations pour in for Humayun Saeed as he joins the cast of ‘The Crown’
Priyanka Chopra,Parineeti Chopra Pay homage to ‘dad of the century’ Bob Saget

Priyanka Chopra,Parineeti Chopra Pay homage to ‘dad of the century’ Bob Saget
Tiger Shroff sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Hrithik Roshan: 'lots of love sir'

Tiger Shroff sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Hrithik Roshan: 'lots of love sir'
Sussanne Khan sends love to Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him ‘best dad ever’

Sussanne Khan sends love to Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him ‘best dad ever’
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
Hrithik Roshan drops his first look from ‘Vikram Vedha' on birthday

Hrithik Roshan drops his first look from ‘Vikram Vedha' on birthday
Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Samantha Lockwood reacts to link-up with actor

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Samantha Lockwood reacts to link-up with actor
Watch: Newlywed Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari dance their heart out at shendi event

Watch: Newlywed Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari dance their heart out at shendi event

Shahid Kapoor leaves fans awestruck in clean-shaven look: See

Shahid Kapoor leaves fans awestruck in clean-shaven look: See
Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar: Zoya Akhtar wishes brother with THIS throwback pic

Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar: Zoya Akhtar wishes brother with THIS throwback pic

Vicky Kaushal promises 'forever' to Katrina Kaif on one-month anniversary

Vicky Kaushal promises 'forever' to Katrina Kaif on one-month anniversary

Latest

view all