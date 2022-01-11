 
Saboor Aly reception dinner featured fun games and emotional speeches

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari were joined by friends and family for a grand reception two days after the duo tied the knot.

Monday night marked the newlywed's star-studded dinner night filled with bride and groom games, emotional speeches and laughters.

Saboor kept her look chic for the event as she slipped an ankle-length turquoise dress into a while Ali donned a black tuxedo.

In videos making rounds on the internet, the groom was spotted thanking guests for blessing his special day and wife Saboor for "making me a better person" while he garnered love friends.

In a fun game segment, Saboor and Ali spilled each other's best and worst traits amongst guests.

Saboor's superstar sister Sajal, ethnic yet trendy with for the big night. The Sinf-e-Aahan star paired red velvet and an embroidered fawn shirt.

