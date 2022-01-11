 
Kendall Jenner had 'bride's blessings' for 'inappropriate' wedding dress

Kendall Jenner had 'bride's blessings' for 'inappropriate' wedding dress

Kendall Jenner does not care about public opinion as long as the bride has her back.

The supermodel was recently bashed for dressing inappropriately for a beach wedding in 2021. The 26-year-old donned a racy black dress with slits of fabric covering sections of her figure. 

The bride and Jenner's bestfriend, Lauren Perez, later turned to her Instagram to showcase photos from the "greatest night of 2021." 

A fn at this point, was quick to bash the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for her revealing dress.

"Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe," one commenter wrote.

A fellow supporter asked, "if the bride herself doesn't gaf why do you care? relax", prompting a response from Perez.

"tell em!" Perez wrote. "SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT !"

Jenner then intervened to add: "obvi asked" her best friend "for approval in advance too."

"we love a beach wedding," Jenner concluded.

