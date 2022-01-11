COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, the fashion and interior designer took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers.

In her post, she wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."





Sussanne also posted a mirror selfie, in which she can be seen sporting a chic gym wear. The pictures was taken in her house.

Being an avid social media user, Sussanne often shares posts from her daily routine with her fans. Yesterday, she wished her former husband, the WAR actor on his 48th birthday. She posted an adorable video of Hrithik enjoying gala time with their two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Besides Sussanne, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive with the new variant of the novel virus such as Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Esha Gupta, Mithila Palkar and Lata Mangeshkar among others.