 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant
COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, the fashion and interior designer took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers.

In her post, she wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."


Sussanne also posted a mirror selfie, in which she can be seen sporting a chic gym wear. The pictures was taken in her house.

Being an avid social media user, Sussanne often shares posts from her daily routine with her fans. Yesterday, she wished her former husband, the WAR actor on his 48th birthday. She posted an adorable video of Hrithik enjoying gala time with their two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Besides Sussanne, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive with the new variant of the novel virus such as Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Esha Gupta, Mithila Palkar and Lata Mangeshkar among others. 

More From Showbiz:

Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis

Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis
Sakina Samo boycotts 'The Crown' because of Humayun Saeed

Sakina Samo boycotts 'The Crown' because of Humayun Saeed
Saboor Aly reception dinner featured fun games and emotional speeches

Saboor Aly reception dinner featured fun games and emotional speeches
Anushka Sharma cuddles up to Virat Kohli in cute photo: See

Anushka Sharma cuddles up to Virat Kohli in cute photo: See
Ranbir Kapoor says ex-girlfriend used to 'break his awards' during fight

Ranbir Kapoor says ex-girlfriend used to 'break his awards' during fight
Sushmita Sen grooves with girls Renee & Alisah during her workout session

Sushmita Sen grooves with girls Renee & Alisah during her workout session

Congratulations pour in for Humayun Saeed as he joins the cast of ‘The Crown’

Congratulations pour in for Humayun Saeed as he joins the cast of ‘The Crown’
Priyanka Chopra,Parineeti Chopra Pay homage to ‘dad of the century’ Bob Saget

Priyanka Chopra,Parineeti Chopra Pay homage to ‘dad of the century’ Bob Saget
Tiger Shroff sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Hrithik Roshan: 'lots of love sir'

Tiger Shroff sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Hrithik Roshan: 'lots of love sir'
Sussanne Khan sends love to Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him ‘best dad ever’

Sussanne Khan sends love to Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him ‘best dad ever’
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares PDA-filled photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
Hrithik Roshan drops his first look from ‘Vikram Vedha' on birthday

Hrithik Roshan drops his first look from ‘Vikram Vedha' on birthday

Latest

view all