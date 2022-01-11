 
sports
WATCH: Haris Rauf's 'COVID-19 safe' celebration on taking a wicket

A video of Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf celebrating in a "COVID-19 safe" manner after taking a wicket during the ongoing Australian Big Bash League (BBL) has gone viral on social media.

The video of the 27-year-old pacer representing the Melbourne Stars in the BBL was released by the official Twitter handle of the franchise on Tuesday.

The video opens with Rauf gesturing meaningfully as if he is squeezing out hand sanitizer from a bottle and rubbing it all over his hands. He then pulls a mask out of his pocket and puts it on while his teammates cheerfully approve of his COVID-safe celebration.

Rauf had sent a Perth Scorchers' batter back to the pavillion right before that.

The bowler has recently displayed fantastic athleticism in the league, pulling off an "unbelievable catch" at the boundary to dismiss Renegades captain Nic Maddinson and earning himself accolades from social media fans and followers.

