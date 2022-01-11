Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody

 
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

A man, who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai house, Mannat, was recently arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police, as per reports.

A police official on Sunday, confirmed the news regarding the man’s arrest, who allegedly made a call to the Mumbai Police control room about a terror attack on January 6.

As per Indian media reported, the alleged man, identified as Jitesh Thakur, 35, was arrested in Jabalpur city of MP, on Saturday, threatened to blow up several prominent locations in Mumbai, including SRK's residence.

On his fake call, he had claimed that he was from the army and there will be an attack in Mumbai with "nuclear bomb" and bombings at places like CSMT, Kurla railway station, near Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow and near a gurdwara.

Post his call, bomb detection and disposal squads and sniffer dog units searched all the spots but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

