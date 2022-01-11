 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo weighs in on his last call before death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Bob Sagets wife Kelly Rizzo weighs in on his last call before death
Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo weighs in on his last call before death

Bob Saget’s family members are in a state of disbelief after his tragic death on Sunday. Amid all this, the late actor’s wife Kelly Rizzo touched upon the last call she had with him.

According to People, the star's wife revealed that she talked with the Full House star ‘in the early morning hours on Sunday’ after his stand-up show on Saturday near Jacksonville, Florida.

“He was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy," the source says.

"He was scheduled to fly home the next day," the source adds.

For unversed, on Sunday, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. 

"I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers," Rizzo said.

More From Entertainment:

Alia Shawkat reveals how Brad Pitt reacted to rumours about their relationship

Alia Shawkat reveals how Brad Pitt reacted to rumours about their relationship
Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report

Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report
Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?

Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?
Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?

Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?
Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max
Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'

Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'
Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'
Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef
Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot

Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot
Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Latest

view all