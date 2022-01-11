 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal is empowered by modesty

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Playboy founder Hugh Hefners widow Crystal Hefner is ready to leave her years as a Playboy bunny behind her
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner is ready to leave her years as a Playboy bunny behind her 

Crystal Hefner, the widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is ready to leave her years as a Playboy bunny behind her and is embracing modesty which she says empowers her.

35-year-old Crystal reflected on her changing outlook in a recent Instagram post in which she detailed how over the last five years “my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life.”

“I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process,” she said, adding that her Playboy persona helped her gain fame because “sex sells”.


“I don't know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days,” Crystal explained.

She added that “it feels so much better internally and it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

Crystal also shared that she “removed everything fake” from her body and deleted all her old photos.

“I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine,” she said.

Crystal was married to the Playboy mogul from 2012 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian steps out for the first time since Tristan Thompson drama

Khloé Kardashian steps out for the first time since Tristan Thompson drama
Not setting Hollywood on fire: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal questioned

Not setting Hollywood on fire: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal questioned

Julia Fox modelled for Kim Kardashian nearly 2 years ago: fans recall

Julia Fox modelled for Kim Kardashian nearly 2 years ago: fans recall
Woman pegged as Princess Diana's daughter after chopping off locks

Woman pegged as Princess Diana's daughter after chopping off locks

Lily James 'hated' removing her makeup after transforming into Pamela Anderson

Lily James 'hated' removing her makeup after transforming into Pamela Anderson

Host Jimmy Kimmel tears up on TV as he remembers Bob Saget

Host Jimmy Kimmel tears up on TV as he remembers Bob Saget
Courteney Cox talks about her 'gross' baby bangs: 'It was the worst'

Courteney Cox talks about her 'gross' baby bangs: 'It was the worst'
Britney Spears’ family ‘disturbed’ after ex makes rounds around their homes

Britney Spears’ family ‘disturbed’ after ex makes rounds around their homes
Bob Saget revealed he battled COVID-19 days before untimely death

Bob Saget revealed he battled COVID-19 days before untimely death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left out of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration plans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left out of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration plans
Billie Eilish claps back at Benny Blanco for insulting Charlie Puth: Watch

Billie Eilish claps back at Benny Blanco for insulting Charlie Puth: Watch
Ellen Pompeo comes back for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19

Ellen Pompeo comes back for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19

Latest

view all