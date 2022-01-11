Not setting Hollywood on fire: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal questioned

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal has been rubbished after it was claimed that they couple would fail to create an impact in Hollywood.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had announced their deal in September of 2020, have taken “more than 14 months” but have not yet delivered any content.

“More than 14 months ago, in September 2020, when their money-making marriage with the streaming was first revealed, they loftily promised they would be making 'content that informs but also gives hope'. Goodo then, but where is it?” she wrote in the New Zealand Herald.

In their deal Harry and Meghan had announced two projects, a children’s animation, Pearl, and a documentary on the Invictus Games, which is a charity sporting event which was founded by Harry.

However, these projects, as per Elser, could fail to make a huge impact though they are “touching and powerful”.

She wrote: "These might both prove to be touching and powerful shows but on paper they don't exactly sound like they will be setting viewers or Hollywood on fire."