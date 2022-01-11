 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George left 'frustrated, annoyed' over school activity

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

File Footage 

While Prince George has seemingly enjoyed going to school, there was a school activity that reportedly left the little one “confused and annoyed”.

Having started school in 2017, George is now studying in Year 4 and recently returned to school after a fun-filled Christmas holiday. 

As per his father Prince William, the little one participated in a litter picking session which caused Prince George to be frustrated over the state of the planet.

Speaking to a BBC podcast last year, William said: "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.

"And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’"

More From Entertainment:

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max
Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'

Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'
Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'
Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef
Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot

Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot
Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3
Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night

Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night
Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations

Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations
Kim Kardashian sparks massive reaction with her latest cut out top

Kim Kardashian sparks massive reaction with her latest cut out top
Drake proves he’s a certified millionaire with a glimpse into piled-up stacks of cash

Drake proves he’s a certified millionaire with a glimpse into piled-up stacks of cash
Prince Andrew HOURS away from decision after new twist in sex scandal: Report

Prince Andrew HOURS away from decision after new twist in sex scandal: Report

Latest

view all