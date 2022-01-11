 
Imran Abbas has a befitting reply to why Ahad Raza Mir skipped Saboor Aly's wedding

Actor Imran Abbas on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to nosy fans who have relentlessly been inquiring about why Sajal Aly’s husband Ahad Raza Mir chose to skip his sister-in-law Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Imran shared a question sticker that asked, “Do you know why Ahad Raza Mir did not attend Saboor Aly’s wedding?”

To this, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor retorted, “Kia aap jantay hain ke aap apne kaam se kaam kyun nahi rakhtay? (Do you know why you can’t mind your own business?)”

Jitna aap logon ki zindagi ke baaray mein sochtay hain ager apne baaray mein sochain to kaheen se kaheen pohunch jaayain (If you think about yourself as much as you think about others, you would be somewhere better),” added Imran.

The reply comes hot on the heels of fevered interest in Ahad and Sajal’s marriage after the former was notably missing at Sajal’s sister’s wedding. Sajal has since uploaded a picture with her husband, only to delete it moments later. 

