Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Anushka Sharma shares unseen photo of daughter Vamika on first birthday

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned one on Tuesday
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned one on Tuesday and the PK actress treated fans to a previously unseen photo of the little one!

Taking to Instagram to reshare a birthday wish from her friend Romi Mitra, the wife of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha, Sharma posted the adorable picture in which Vamika is seen playing around with Saha and Mitra’s daughter Anvi Saha.

Little Vamika, wearing a cream-coloured dress with rainbows on it, and Anvi, in a flowy dress, are seen playing in a park beside a play tent.

Anushka shared the sweet picture with a ‘thankyou’ in reply.

