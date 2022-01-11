Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertakes official visit to Romania

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciates Romania’s support for Pakistan within EU, particularly for GSP+ status. — Twitter/@SMQureshiPTI

Foreign ministers review entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Discussions focus on exploring possibilities to deepen engagement in different sectors of commerce & trade, investment, defence, education, labour, science & technology, and culture.

BUCHAREST: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertook an official visit to Romania from January 9 to January 10, 2022, at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu.

During the bilateral talks, the two foreign ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Discussions were held focusing on exploring possibilities to further deepen engagement in different sectors, including commerce and trade, investment, defence, education, labour, science and technology, and culture.

The two countries agreed to hold the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Islamabad and to revive the Joint Economic Commission.



Qureshi appreciated Romania’s support for Pakistan within the European Union (EU), particularly for GSP+ status.

Exchanging views on regional issues, the foreign minister briefed his Romanian counterpart on Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Pakistan and Romania signed two MoUs during the visit relating to Award of scholarships to Pakistani students by the Politehnica University of Bucharest; and Cooperation between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Romanian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI).

The Foreign Minister also called on the Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to build a broad-based and substantive relationship with Romania.

He thanked the Romanian government for announcing the gift of 500,000 doses of the COVID vaccine to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Ciuca appreciated Pakistan’s facilitation in the evacuation of Romanian nationals from Afghanistan.

During the meeting with the Romanian minister for economy, the two sides appreciated increasing bilateral trade despite COVID and discussed ways to further enhance economic ties.

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi wrote: "Great to meet FM Bogdan Aurescu in Romania for detailed bilateral talks today."

Aurescu also took to his official Twitter account and wrote: "Glad to welcome FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi today for in-depth political consultations, including a follow-up to valuable recent contacts. We discussed perspectives & concrete ways to advance our political dialogue, economic ties, sectoral coop. and people-to-people relations."

Earlier, Qureshi inaugurated the "Pakistan Cultural & Trade Exhibition Center" at the Embassy of Pakistan in Bucharest. The Centre will serve as a venue for a permanent exhibition of Pakistani export items and for holding cultural events aimed at promoting tourism and soft image of the country.

Addressing the Pakistani community in Romania, Qureshi underlined steps being taken by the government for ensuring the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora.

Pakistan and Romania enjoy close and friendly ties. Both sides have similarities of views on important regional and global matters and have traditionally cooperated on various international forums.

This visit was undertaken with a view to enhancing Pakistan’s engagement with European Union Members, particularly enhancing the economic interface and sharing Pakistan’s viewpoint on important regional issues.

