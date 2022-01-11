 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

New developments in suicide case of MBBS student

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Police officials stand behind crime scene tape.  — AFP/File
Police officials stand behind crime scene tape.  — AFP/File

  • Police looks for main accused Shaman Solangi who blackmailed Asmat.
  • "Solangi visited mosque along with his partner and got nikah papers signed," says maulvi Idrees.
  • Victim’s laptop and mobile phone is sent to forensics, per reports.

DADU: A new development regarding the fake nikah nama (marriage certificate) has been made on Tuesday in the case of Asmat Jamil — student of Peoples’ Medical College Nawabshah — who took her own life after she was blackmailed by a man, Geo News reported.

According to the reports, the police is looking for the main suspect — Shaman Solangi — who blackmailed the victim with a fake nikkah nama.

Upon investigating the case, Maulvi Mohammad Idrees, a cleric at a mosque, gave a statement to the police.

He said that Solangi visited the mosque along with his partner and got the nikah papers signed, adding that the girl was not with him at that time.

The maulvi further said: “No nikah ceremony took place.”

The victim’s laptop and mobile phone is sent for forensics and the police hope that this will help in solving the case, per the report.

The chief justice has summoned deputy inspector-general (DIG) police Hyderabad and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dadu in person to be present in the court on January 13 along with the case report, according to Geo News

According to the sources, Asmat’s family live in the same neighbourhood as Solangi’s.

The sources further revealed that Shaman Solangi is married twice and has eight kids, and Asmat used to play with Solangi’s daughter when she was a kid.

More From Pakistan:

Settlement of two tribes’ dispute 'good news' for Diamer-Bhasha dam: PM Imran Khan

Settlement of two tribes’ dispute 'good news' for Diamer-Bhasha dam: PM Imran Khan
Former president Zardari urges citizens to wear face masks

Former president Zardari urges citizens to wear face masks
Islamabad harassment case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza, others

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza, others
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertakes official visit to Romania, Spain

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertakes official visit to Romania, Spain
SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification in Supreme Court

SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification in Supreme Court

Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures: SBP governor

Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures: SBP governor
Govt putting Pakistan 'at stake' for 'mere $1bn', Shahbaz says opposing 'mini-budget' approval

Govt putting Pakistan 'at stake' for 'mere $1bn', Shahbaz says opposing 'mini-budget' approval
Senate approves recommendations on 'mini-budget'

Senate approves recommendations on 'mini-budget'
Asif Zardari rejects PPP's return to PDM

Asif Zardari rejects PPP's return to PDM
Industrialisation key to Pakistan's prosperity: PM Imran Khan

Industrialisation key to Pakistan's prosperity: PM Imran Khan
Strict measures will be taken against facilitators of Shahrukh Jatoi: CM Sindh

Strict measures will be taken against facilitators of Shahrukh Jatoi: CM Sindh
Crypto firm assures FIA of full cooperation in Rs18bn scam

Crypto firm assures FIA of full cooperation in Rs18bn scam

Latest

view all