New developments in suicide case of MBBS student

DADU: A new development regarding the fake nikah nama (marriage certificate) has been made on Tuesday in the case of Asmat Jamil — student of Peoples’ Medical College Nawabshah — who took her own life after she was blackmailed by a man, Geo News reported.

According to the reports, the police is looking for the main suspect — Shaman Solangi — who blackmailed the victim with a fake nikkah nama.

Upon investigating the case, Maulvi Mohammad Idrees, a cleric at a mosque, gave a statement to the police.

He said that Solangi visited the mosque along with his partner and got the nikah papers signed, adding that the girl was not with him at that time.

The maulvi further said: “No nikah ceremony took place.”

The victim’s laptop and mobile phone is sent for forensics and the police hope that this will help in solving the case, per the report.

The chief justice has summoned deputy inspector-general (DIG) police Hyderabad and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dadu in person to be present in the court on January 13 along with the case report, according to Geo News.

According to the sources, Asmat’s family live in the same neighbourhood as Solangi’s.

The sources further revealed that Shaman Solangi is married twice and has eight kids, and Asmat used to play with Solangi’s daughter when she was a kid.