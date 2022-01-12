 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Eminem celebrates 50 million subscribers on YouTube

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Eminem celebrates 50 million subscribers on YouTube

Eminem on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate a new milestone. The "Lose Yourself" rapper posted a clip on Instagram to inform his followers that he has crossed 50 million subscribers on YouTube. 

"Now how the **** did this metamorphosis happen? From standin' on corners and porches just rappin'"  50 million subscribers and counting."

Em who is followed by more than 33 million people on Instagram received half a million likes on his post within a few hours while hundreds others congratulated him for his achievement in the comments section.

More From Entertainment:

Sad news for the Queen: Friend of the royals dies

Sad news for the Queen: Friend of the royals dies

Who pays for Royal Family's expenses? Debate starts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Who pays for Royal Family's expenses? Debate starts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host
Alia Shawkat reveals how Brad Pitt reacted to rumours about their relationship

Alia Shawkat reveals how Brad Pitt reacted to rumours about their relationship
Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report

Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report
Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?

Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?
Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?

Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?
Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max
Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'

Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'
Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'
Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Latest

view all