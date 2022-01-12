Lata Mangeshkar 'stable' and 'recovering' from COVID-19, says niece

 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar 'stable' and 'recovering' from COVID-19: Report

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable amid her COVID-19 diagnosis, confirms niece.

The songstress,92, who was admitted to ICU at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday, is recovering at the desired pace adds niece Rachna Shah.

“Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong," said Shah while speaking to New18 in a recent interview.

“The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her," she added.

