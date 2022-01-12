 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Tourists' ban on travel to Murree extended

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

A man tries to clear snow off a vehicle on a road in Murree. — AFP
A man tries to clear snow off a vehicle on a road in Murree. — AFP
  • Murree's local administration extends ban on tourists entering Murree until January 17.
  • Power is still out in several remote areas of Murree, while communication networks remain down, say sources.
  • In Murree, 23 people were killed last week in a powerful snowstorm. 

The local administration of Murree has extended the restriction on tourists entering Murree until January 17, reported Geo News on Wednesday.

According to sources, power is still out in several remote areas of the hill station, and the communication network remains down after the city experienced the worst snow blizzard in its history last week.

Related items

The government has cleared snow from the main routes of Murree, and the process of returning vehicles to their owners who were stranded in the snow will start soon.

Over 20 people were killed last week in Murree in a powerful snowstorm

'People left their cars on the roads'

Earlier, the prime minister's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said that he had walked around various areas with the local administration to survey the situation.

He said when it began to snow heavily, a lot of people left their cars on the roads to seek shelter in hotels.

It is because of these cars that the flow of traffic has been hampered, Gill said. "The administration remains active and is trying its utmost to ensure all roads are clear for traffic," he had said.

More From Pakistan:

Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take oath as 28th chief justice on Feb 2: sources

Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take oath as 28th chief justice on Feb 2: sources
Canada advises citizens to exercise 'high degree of caution' during travel to Pakistan

Canada advises citizens to exercise 'high degree of caution' during travel to Pakistan
SC declares Gutter Baghicha’s 200-acre land allotment to KMC Society illegal

SC declares Gutter Baghicha’s 200-acre land allotment to KMC Society illegal
Pakistanis not financially prepared for life after retirement: survey

Pakistanis not financially prepared for life after retirement: survey
Pakistan records highest daily COVID-19 cases in more than three months

Pakistan records highest daily COVID-19 cases in more than three months
Settlement of two tribes’ dispute 'good news' for Diamer-Bhasha dam: PM Imran Khan

Settlement of two tribes’ dispute 'good news' for Diamer-Bhasha dam: PM Imran Khan
Former president Zardari urges citizens to wear face masks

Former president Zardari urges citizens to wear face masks
New developments in suicide case of MBBS student

New developments in suicide case of MBBS student

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza, others

Islamabad harassment case: Female victim refuses to pursue case against Usman Mirza, others
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertakes official visit to Romania, Spain

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertakes official visit to Romania, Spain
SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification in Supreme Court

SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification in Supreme Court

Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures: SBP governor

Pakistan can ride out rising external account pressures: SBP governor

Latest

view all