President Alvi recovers from COVID-19 Omicron variant

President Arif Alvi. — AFP/File

President Arif Alvi has fully recovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 about six days ago.



The president announced he tested negative for the virus because of the grace of Allah.

“With the grace of Allah, Al Rahman Al Raheem [and] Al Shafee, and with your prayers, which I believe always have an effect, I have come out of COVID-19 Omicron version, and have tested negative. Alhamdulillah,” Alvi wrote on Twitter.

On January 6, the president tested positive for the virus second time after having a sore throat.

Shedding light on his condition, he had said: “I have tested [positive] for COVID again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days [and] was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.”

The president earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

Pakistan records highest daily COVID-19 cases

According to the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data released on Wednesday morning, Pakistan has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections — 2,074 — in the last 24 hours since September 24, 2021, more than three months ago.

Following the detection of new cases, the positivity ratio has reached 4.70% and overall infections have jumped past 1.309 million, while the recovery ratio stands at 96.2% as 1.26 million people have recovered from the virus.

Pakistan also registered 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since December 15, 2021, pushing the death toll to 28,987, official figures showed.