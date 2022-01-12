 
pakistan
President Alvi recovers from COVID-19 Omicron variant

President Arif Alvi. — AFP/File
President Arif Alvi has fully recovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 about six days ago.

The president announced he tested negative for the virus because of the grace of Allah.

“With the grace of Allah, Al Rahman Al Raheem [and] Al Shafee, and with your prayers, which I believe always have an effect, I have come out of COVID-19 Omicron version, and have tested negative. Alhamdulillah,” Alvi wrote on Twitter.

On January 6, the president tested positive for the virus second time after having a sore throat.

Shedding light on his condition, he had said: “I have tested [positive] for COVID again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days [and] was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.”

The president earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

Pakistan records highest daily COVID-19 cases 

According to the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data released on Wednesday morning, Pakistan has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections — 2,074 — in the last 24 hours since September 24, 2021, more than three months ago.

Following the detection of new cases, the positivity ratio has reached 4.70% and overall infections have jumped past 1.309 million, while the recovery ratio stands at 96.2% as 1.26 million people have recovered from the virus.

Pakistan also registered 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since December 15, 2021, pushing the death toll to 28,987, official figures showed.

Hareem Shah denies carrying cash to UK after FIA launches money-laundering probe

Police arrest two suspects for opening fire on MPA Bilal Yaseen

Shafqat Mehmood to make decision regarding schools tomorrow

SBP issues Rs100 coin to commemorate UET Lahore's 100th anniversary

Government seeks experts' opinion on Nawaz Sharif's medical reports

'Don't make yourself controversial,' Fazl tells ECP

PM Imran Khan seeks report on Islamabad harassment case

There's a crisis in every decade, ours is Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto

Tourists' ban on travel to Murree extended

Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take oath as 28th chief justice on Feb 2: sources

Tsunami threat looms over Makran coast, Karachi: NTC

Canada advises citizens to exercise 'high degree of caution' during travel to Pakistan

