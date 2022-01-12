Police arrest two suspects for opening fire on MPA Bilal Yaseen

Snapshot showing Bilal Yaseen lying on a hospital bed (L) while the second picture shows a still from a CCTV footage of the crime — Screengrab via Geo News.

LAHORE: Police have arrested two shooters from Lahore on Wednesday who allegedly opened fire on Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Punjab and PML-N leader Bilal Yasin, Geo News reported.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab police, sixteen teams were set up to arrest the suspects, while the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) raided different places overnight and arrested both suspects in a secret operation from the area of Shahadra, a historic precinct located across the Ravi River from the Walled City of Lahore.

Both suspects will be produced before the court for the identification parade tomorrow morning, the spokesperson added.

According to police sources, the suspects arrested in the case are identified as Majid and Kashif and both are the residents of the Bilal Gunj neighbourhood of the provincial capital.

The police spokesperson further added that the names of many suspects had been included in the investigation related to the attack on Bilal Yaseen, while the facilitator in the crime, Sajid, and weapon dealer Fakhr-e-Alam have also been arrested.

Sources further revealed that both shooters had consumed ice drugs at the time of the attack on MPA Bilal Yaseen.

Both shooters have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation, the police added.

Case history

Bilal Yasin was injured as unidentified men opened fire on him on the provincial capital's Mohni Road on Friday.

Following the incident, the politician was rushed to Lahore's Mayo Hospital.

According to the police, unidentified men were riding a motorcycle as they shot at the PML-N leader. He was hit by a bullet in his leg and two in his stomach.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and had ordered Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed to submit a report and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) for operations said police have started an investigation into the incident and the culprits would soon be arrested.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif termed the firing incident an act of "terrorism" and said that he was worried for the life of the MPA.

While talking to Geo News, Bilal Yaseen said that he is "feeling pain due to a fracture in my leg but I am satisfied with my overall health condition."

God has given me a new life, he said.