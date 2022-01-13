 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Divided by partition, siblings reunite in Kartarpur after 74 years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

KARTARPUR: A long 74 years after the partition of the subcontinent — two brothers who were separated as Pakistan and India came into existence — reunited at the Kartarpur Corridor, Geo News reported.

Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad met his elder brother Habib on Tuesday who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Indian Punjab.

Both brothers could not control their emotions and burst into tears of joy when they reunited after 74 years. They embraced each other and recalled the memories of time spent together.

During their reunion, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor is what reunited them and that it will help reunite other separated families too.

He told his younger brother that they will continue meeting through the corridor.

More From Pakistan:

Why has the National Action Plan been sidelined?

Why has the National Action Plan been sidelined?
The challenges for Pakistan's tourism industry

The challenges for Pakistan's tourism industry
How bad is the Pakistani passport's global ranking?

How bad is the Pakistani passport's global ranking?
Pak envoy to US hails Pakistan-born scientist on world's first pig-to-human heart transplant

Pak envoy to US hails Pakistan-born scientist on world's first pig-to-human heart transplant
Education ministers' meet-up to decide fate of schools amid Omicron surge put off for later

Education ministers' meet-up to decide fate of schools amid Omicron surge put off for later

Pakistan records 3,000 coronavirus cases for first time in four months

Pakistan records 3,000 coronavirus cases for first time in four months
Lahore: ATC sentences four accused in Johar Town blast case to nine times death penalty

Lahore: ATC sentences four accused in Johar Town blast case to nine times death penalty
PTI's UK finance head says all funds from Britain sent to Pakistan, rejects ECP report

PTI's UK finance head says all funds from Britain sent to Pakistan, rejects ECP report

NA body summons former CJ Saqib Nisar again

NA body summons former CJ Saqib Nisar again
Quetta: 20 doctors arrested for entering red zone; scuffle injures 6 policemen

Quetta: 20 doctors arrested for entering red zone; scuffle injures 6 policemen

Pakistan 'strongly' condemns hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo vessel

Pakistan 'strongly' condemns hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo vessel
PM Imran Khan briefed on national security during visit to ISI secretariat

PM Imran Khan briefed on national security during visit to ISI secretariat

Latest

view all