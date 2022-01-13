 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Prince Andrew unlikely to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Even though Prince Andrew is being embroiled in the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case, there are reports that he will keep his military and royal titles.

According to royal biographer Christopher Warwick, it is "highly unlikely" that the Duke of York will lose his titles.

He told Sky News that even though it is the Queen that can appoint dukes, it takes the parliament to remove one’s titles "which wouldn’t cover Andrew or the monarchy in glory".

He added that the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act was brought upon in the First World War to prevent "enemy royals" from keeping their British titles.

He added: "Andrew is not an enemy of Britain, so the Titles Deprivation Act wouldn’t come into it."

However, others have said the latest development on the case is "very bad news" for the Queen’s son.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier told The Sun: "This will obviously do nothing to help his reputation, I think he is finished as a working royal."

"It was suggested he would try and get back this year for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands events but that’s not going to happen for him the way this is going."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial
‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason

‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason
Victoria Beckham uplifts her mood with David Beckham’s handwritten letter

Victoria Beckham uplifts her mood with David Beckham’s handwritten letter

Queen announces grand Buckingham Palace party on Lilibet's birthday

Queen announces grand Buckingham Palace party on Lilibet's birthday
Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker wish Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement

Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker wish Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement
Lady Gaga is ‘beyond grateful’ for her SAG Award 2022 nomination for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga is ‘beyond grateful’ for her SAG Award 2022 nomination for ‘House of Gucci’
Dwayne Johnson gets dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Richlist

Dwayne Johnson gets dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Richlist
Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report

Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report
Pete Davidson bags a role in James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’

Pete Davidson bags a role in James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’
Kirsten Dunst says her 'up-side down' smooch in Spider-Man required lot of studying

Kirsten Dunst says her 'up-side down' smooch in Spider-Man required lot of studying
'Representation matters': Priyanka Chopra shares viral picture of 2-year-old boy watching Encanto

'Representation matters': Priyanka Chopra shares viral picture of 2-year-old boy watching Encanto
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet end marriage after 5 years: 'We free each other'

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet end marriage after 5 years: 'We free each other'

Latest

view all