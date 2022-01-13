Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently stepped out in the city to enjoy their pizza date while keeping at as low-key as possible.

After hitting the shore in Bahamas, the couple continued their loved-up meetings in Los Angeles as DailyMail captured their outing.

During her visit to local eatery, the Skims founder was seen in casual attire, dressed up in grey sweatshirt and black leather trousers.

The Saturday Night Live star adorned in baggy trousers and a white hoodie over a gray t-shirt. Both of them tried to skip on catching attention with their masks on.

The outlet quoted an onlooker, “It was a very casual date without much flirting. No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point.'

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex Kanye West is making headlines with his flashy dates with new ladylove, Julia Fox.