 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently stepped out in the city to enjoy their pizza date while keeping at as low-key as possible.

After hitting the shore in Bahamas, the couple continued their loved-up meetings in Los Angeles as DailyMail captured their outing.

During her visit to local eatery, the Skims founder was seen in casual attire, dressed up in grey sweatshirt and black leather trousers. 

The Saturday Night Live star adorned in baggy trousers and a white hoodie over a gray t-shirt. Both of them tried to skip on catching attention with their masks on.

The outlet quoted an onlooker, “It was a very casual date without much flirting. No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point.'

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex Kanye West is making headlines with his flashy dates with new ladylove, Julia Fox. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial
American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game

American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game
‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason

‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason
Victoria Beckham uplifts her mood with David Beckham’s handwritten letter

Victoria Beckham uplifts her mood with David Beckham’s handwritten letter

Queen announces grand Buckingham Palace party on Lilibet's birthday

Queen announces grand Buckingham Palace party on Lilibet's birthday
Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker wish Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement

Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker wish Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement
Lady Gaga is ‘beyond grateful’ for her SAG Award 2022 nomination for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga is ‘beyond grateful’ for her SAG Award 2022 nomination for ‘House of Gucci’
Dwayne Johnson gets dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Richlist

Dwayne Johnson gets dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Richlist
Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report

Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report
Pete Davidson bags a role in James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’

Pete Davidson bags a role in James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’
Kirsten Dunst says her 'up-side down' smooch in Spider-Man required lot of studying

Kirsten Dunst says her 'up-side down' smooch in Spider-Man required lot of studying

Latest

view all