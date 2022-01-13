 
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Web Desk

TTP's spokesperson confirms death of Muhammad Khorasani

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

  • "Khorasani was killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province by unknown armed men three days ago," says TTP spokesperson.
  • Khorasani was arrested in 2015 and was jailed till 2021, according to a statement. 
  • Khorasani was most-wanted terrorist in Pakistan and UN entered his name in list of terrorists.

A spokesperson for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan confirmed Thursday the death of TTP commander and spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani, also known as Khalid Balti, Geo News reported.

The spokesperson said that Khorasani was killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province by unknown armed men three days ago.

Khorasani was arrested in 2015 and was jailed till 2021, according to the statement. 

He was one of the most-wanted terrorists in Pakistan and United Nations (UN) had entered his name on the list of designated terrorists.

Khorasani was involved in several attacks on many innocent civilians and personnel of security forces. According to sources, he was also involved in uniting different factions of the TTP.

Sources said that Khorasani was planning attacks against Pakistan along with TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsood.

— Thumbnail image: Jang Urdu/File

