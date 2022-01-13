 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

FIA alerts UK’s National Crime Agency to launch probe against TikToker Hareem Shah

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

The FIA has requested UK's National Crime Agency to launch an investigation against TikToker Hareem Shah

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written a formal letter to the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency as it pursues an investigation against TikToker Hareem Shah in an alleged case of money laundering.

In the letter obtained by Geo News, the FIA has alerted the British NCA about Shah’s travel and personal identification details.

The letter states that the now-viral video in which Shah claims to have travelled with a large sum of British pounds was filmed in the UK.

It also states that the follow-up video, in which Shah denies claims of ‘money laundering’ and dismisses the earlier video as a ‘joke’, was also recorded in the UK at the Sky Marketing offices.

In the aforementioned video, a man named Danial Malik also claimed that the money was ‘legal’.

FIA in its letter has urged the NCA to launch an inquiry against both Shah and Malik, and update them with the results.

Shah reportedly travelled from Karachi to Doha before landing at London’s Heathrow Airport this week.

