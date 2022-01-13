 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Asha Bhosle shares update about Lata Mangeshkar's health following COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Asha Bhosle opened up about Lata Mangeshkar’s health after she was hospitalised with COVID-19 this week
Asha Bhosle opened up about Lata Mangeshkar’s health after she was hospitalised with COVID-19 this week

Asha Bhosle has opened up about her sister Lata Mangeshkar’s health after the latter was hospitalised in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Talking to The Times of India, Bhosle said that the hospital has strict restrictions in place and while she went to visit Mangeshkar, she was not allowed to see her due to her COVID diagnosis.

“They aren't allowing anybody. I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic,” shared Bhosle.

The veteran singer added, “Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather.”

Bhosle also went on to assure fans that the legendary Mangeshkar was recovering. “Didi is improving; she is better than before,” she said.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) earlier this week, and according to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdhani, will be kept under observation for about 10-12 days. 

