 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan hints on making a BTS series on his transformation for ‘Pathan’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan hints on making a BTS series on his transformation for ‘Pathan’
Shah Rukh Khan hints on making a BTS series on his transformation for ‘Pathan’ 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with his upcoming, highly-anticipated film, Pathan.

The King Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, has been flaunting his well-chiselled and toned physique for Pathan for quite some time.

However, reports are making rounds on the internet that the FAN actor will be giving an inside look into his latest transformation for the upcoming film.

According to a report, published by India Today. the Chennai Express superstar is documenting his makeover for the film. An inside source told the media house that, "Shah Rukh has been documenting his physical transition and how he has put on muscles for his role in Pathan in a behind-the-scenes video series. In Pathan, you will see him in a well-chiselled look and he will be releasing the BTS series closer to the film's release."

The Happy New Year actor had previously did a similar exercise when he sported six-pack abs for filmmaker Farhan Khan's 2007 film, Om Shanti Om, with Deepika Padukone.

Pathan stars Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham in pivotal roles. On the other hand, the Dabangg star, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will have a cameo in the movie.

More From Showbiz:

FIA alerts UK’s National Crime Agency to launch probe against TikToker Hareem Shah

FIA alerts UK’s National Crime Agency to launch probe against TikToker Hareem Shah
Usman Mukhtar releases his first look from upcoming crime thriller

Usman Mukhtar releases his first look from upcoming crime thriller
‘Selfee’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi stun audience with killer dance moves

‘Selfee’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi stun audience with killer dance moves
Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Ananya Panday’s swimsuit pictures, ‘Wow’

Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Ananya Panday’s swimsuit pictures, ‘Wow’
Zayn Malik reacts to Indian fans arranging a meal drive on his birthday

Zayn Malik reacts to Indian fans arranging a meal drive on his birthday
FIA Cyber Crime Sindh launches inquiry against TikToker Hareem Shah

FIA Cyber Crime Sindh launches inquiry against TikToker Hareem Shah

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; see photos

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; see photos
Taapsee Pannu sends hugs to ‘brave-beings' for spreading love on social media

Taapsee Pannu sends hugs to ‘brave-beings' for spreading love on social media
Jacqueline Fernandez turns to spiritual writings amid Rs.200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez turns to spiritual writings amid Rs.200 crore extortion case
Yasir Hussain already looking for brides for little munckhin Kabir?

Yasir Hussain already looking for brides for little munckhin Kabir?
Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'

Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ready for their first romantic movie: Report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ready for their first romantic movie: Report

Latest

view all