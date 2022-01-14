 
entertainment
Piers Morgan says he feels sorry for Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan on Thursday said he feels sorry for Queen Elizabeth as she stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles after a US judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against him.

Buckingham Palace, in a brief statement on Thursday, said: “with the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Commenting on the statement, the journalist wrote, "I feel so sorry for the Queen. In the last year she’s lost the love of her life, endured the Monarchy she heads being repeatedly trashed by the Sussex clowns, & suffered what must be any mother’s nightmare over Andrew’s deplorable conduct. She’s 95, and deserves so much better."

Virginia Giuffre sued the 61-year-old Andrew in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001, when she was 17, by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

