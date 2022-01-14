Prince William was involved in Queen's decision to strip Andrew of his titles

Prince William was involved in the decision to strip his uncle, Prince Andrew, of his royal patronages and military titles,said Nicholas Witchell on the BBC's News at Ten.



The remarks came after Buckingham Palace, in a brief statement on Thursday, said: “With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”



The Queen is head of the armed forces and honorary military appointments are given by her. Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019, after an interview about his friendship with Epstein drew widespread criticism. But he had retained his honorary titles, including Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy, until now.



Andrew is accused of raping Virginia Giuffre. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew said in a statement that he has handed back his titles to the Queen.