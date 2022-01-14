 
entertainment
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William was involved in Queen's decision to strip Andrew of his titles

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Prince William was involved in Queens decision to strip Andrew of his titles

Prince William was involved in the decision to strip his uncle, Prince Andrew, of his royal patronages and military titles,said Nicholas Witchell on the BBC's News at Ten.

The remarks came after Buckingham Palace, in a brief statement on Thursday, said: “With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The Queen is head of the armed forces and honorary military appointments are given by her. Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019, after an interview about his friendship with Epstein drew widespread criticism. But he had retained his honorary titles, including Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy, until now.

Andrew is accused of raping Virginia Giuffre. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew said in a statement that he has handed back his titles to the Queen.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew issues statement after Queen Elizabeth strips him of royal and military titles

Prince Andrew issues statement after Queen Elizabeth strips him of royal and military titles

Two parties held in Downing Street as Queen Elizabeth mourned Prince Philip's death: report

Two parties held in Downing Street as Queen Elizabeth mourned Prince Philip's death: report
Piers Morgan says he feels sorry for Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan says he feels sorry for Queen Elizabeth

'The Tragedy of Macbeth': Denzel Washington talks about new movie

'The Tragedy of Macbeth': Denzel Washington talks about new movie

Alec Baldwin will turn over cellphone in probe of movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin will turn over cellphone in probe of movie set shooting
Queen strips Prince Andrew of all his honourary military titles and royal roles

Queen strips Prince Andrew of all his honourary military titles and royal roles
Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021

Ali Zafar and Gul Panra's track 'Larsha Pekhawar' becomes most watched Pakistani song of 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘have finally accepted’ their broken relationships

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘have finally accepted’ their broken relationships
Queen Elizabeth responds to public outrage in Prince Andrew’s royal title row: 'He's private'

Queen Elizabeth responds to public outrage in Prince Andrew’s royal title row: 'He's private'
Prince Andrew accused of ‘damaging Royal Family’ beyond repair’: report

Prince Andrew accused of ‘damaging Royal Family’ beyond repair’: report
Meghan's father claims she 'has had some dealings with Andrew', urges her to help US cops in Virginia's case

Meghan's father claims she 'has had some dealings with Andrew', urges her to help US cops in Virginia's case
Demi Lovato unveils first-ever look into new head tattoo

Demi Lovato unveils first-ever look into new head tattoo

Latest

view all