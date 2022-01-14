Chris Noth wife spotted crying alone in car amid sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth wife Tara Wilson is reportedly devastated over husband's ongoing sexual assault scandal.

As per new photos by Page Six, Tara was papped tearing up in her car after a stroll in Los Angeles.

The wife sported dark tones for the day and hid her face with black sunglasses and a mask sans wedding band. At another instant, Tara was seen over a phone call with an unidentified person.

Noth, 67, is under fire after five women accused his of sexual assault. The first two came forward before in late 2021.



Deniying all such allegations, Noth maintains that the women are “categorically false.”

“I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give," he told a photographer in December.

