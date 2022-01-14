Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani posts candid pic of AbRam & Karan Johar’s kids

Bollywood star kids grab massive media attention with their social media appearance. On Thursday, fans were treated with an adorable candid shot of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi Johar.

The never-before-seen picture was shared by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani on her Instagram Story. She posted the picture while wishing a friend on her birthday.

The adorable picture has Pooja’s friend posing with AbRam, Yash, Roohi and her own daughter Reyna. Take a look.

The picture went viral on the social media accounts, leaving fans in awe.

Pooja, who has been with SRK since 2012, often shares candid pictures of herself with Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan on her social media account.