Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta are all smile in rare pic from Miss India 2000 pageant

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared an iconic, unseen picture on her social media handle on Thursday from 2000, the time known as the golden era for the Indian beauty pageants.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein famed actress shared a throwback gem on her Instagram. She posted a gorgeous picture from the Miss India pageant in 2000, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, along with herself.





Sharing the picture, Dia, 40, wrote, “Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi,”

Reacting to the nostalgic post, the Bell Bottom actress took to the comments section and wrote, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!”

In the picture, the beauty icons; Priyanka, Lara and Dia are dressed in colour coordinated black attire as they pose wearing their respective pageant sashes.

Back in 2000, Bollywood divas; Lara was crowned Miss Universe and Priyanka won the Miss World title, while Dia was named Miss Asia Pacific.

After winning the prestigious titles, the all three of them made their successful Bollywood debuts as well.

On the professional front, Priyanka, who was last seen in Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections, has projects such as Text For You, Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Dia, who embraced motherhood last year, was last seen in the film Thappad. Lara, on the other hand, was recently seen in web-shows Hiccups and Hookups and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.