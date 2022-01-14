 
entertainment
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spend the holidays together post breakup?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

People in Aspen reportedly spotted Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spending time together over the holidays
Rumour mills are abuzz with fresh gossip about former couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid who seemingly ended on a bitter note late in 2021.

People vacationing in Aspen during the recent holiday season reportedly spotted the singer and supermodel spending time together at the mountainous winter escape.

Deuxmoi, the Instagram celeb watchdog and hub of reader-submitted celebrity gossip, on Friday shared that Zayn and Gigi are now ‘friendly’ and co-parenting their one-year-old daughter Khai.

“They were also supposedly in Aspen over the holidays,” they stated, adding that they had deliberately not shared an alleged eye-witness account earlier that said, “Gigi and Zayn are in Aspen and back together. Seen snowmobiling the other day.”

Neither Zayn nor Gigi have hinted at being back together, however.

The couple went their separate ways in October 2021 following an explosive fight between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. 

