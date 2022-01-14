 
Friday Jan 14 2022
‘Baby Shark’ becomes first-ever YouTube video to pass 10 billion views

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Baby Shark made history on Thursday after crossing 10+ billion views on YouTube
Popular children’s song Baby Shark made history on Thursday, January 13, after it crossed the 10 billion views mark on YouTube, making it the first-ever video on the platform to do so!

The viral hit, released by South Korean company Pinkfong in 2016, managed the feat just over a year since being crowned the most-viewed video on YouTube in November 2020, dethroning Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s Despacito that had previously held the record.


Following this latest feat, the gap between Baby Shark and Despacito is at a whopping 2+ billion views; the Latin pop song currently boasts about 7.7 billion views.

Interestingly, in third place is another popular children’s song, Johny Johny Yes Papa by LooLoo Kids, which has clocked in around 6.1 billion views. 

