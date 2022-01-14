 
Royal family member marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Qatar

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, marked Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee at the British Embassy in Qatar by planting a tree there.

According to the Buckingham Palace, during the Countess of Wessex’s visit to Qatar, at the British embassy, she planted a tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, as part of the Queen's Green Canopy.

During the Countess of Wessex’s visit to Qatar, she also met members of the Afghan female robotics team, who were evacuated from Kabul in 2021, and are continuing their studies in Doha.

They were joined by Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister, the first woman to hold the position.

The photos were posted on official Twitter and Instagram handles of the royal family.


