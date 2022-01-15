 
Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire chairman of royal palaces

The Historic Royal Palaces is looking for a new chairman to lead its board after numbers of tourist plunged due to the pandemic.

According to a report in the British media, there is no salary for the role at the charity which looks after six sites of national importance but the appointment is made by the Queen.

The report said former chairmen of the charity includes an earl, a knight and a lord.

Commenting on the report TV presenter Richard Eden jokingly said, "Do you have any spare time? Would you like to be in charge of a few royal palaces? If so, the Queen has just the job for you (Prince Andrew need not apply)."

He was referring to the Queen's decision to strip Andrew of his royal and military titles after a US judge decided not to dismiss a sexual assault case against the Duke of York who is accused of raping a girl when she was a minor. 

