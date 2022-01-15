 
Saturday Jan 15 2022
Hrithik Roshan had tested COVID positive few days before ex-wife Sussanne Khan, reports

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

The third wave of coronavirus, with new Omicron variant, has hit the world heavily since last month. A number of Bollywood celebrities have contracted the novel virus, including actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

A few days, Sussanne, who is a known interior and fashion designer, had informed her followers on Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself from others.

A day before her former husband’s 48th birthday (January 10), she posted a mirror selfie and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one."

However, latest media reports suggest that not only Sussanne, but the WAR actor had also tested positive.

As per ETimes reported, the Krrish actor was “feeling unwell and decided to quarantine himself at his new, swanky flat which he purchased at Mumbai’s Versova Link Road.”

The source also revealed he has recovered and is feeling much better now. “His test came negative four days ago, apparently on the same day as his birthday on January 10,” the publication reported.

Meanwhile, Sussanne, 43, is still positive. Yesterday, she shared a post on her IG handle, which read, “Omicron day 3… kicks day 2’s butt. Thank you god.”

On the work front, Hrithik is currently working on the Vikram Vedha remake. The first look of the actor was revealed by the makers of the film on his birthday which took the Internet by storm.

