Saturday Jan 15 2022
Kim Kardashian security 'stopped' Kanye West from entering home with North

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Kanye West will fight for his kids even after estrangement from Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to Hollywood Unlock in an upcoming interview, the Donda rapper says his children are more important to him than anything in the world. The 44-year-old shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½ with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

"Security ain't going to be in between me and my children," he began.

The rapper added that Kim's security banned him from going inside home with North.

"My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined," Kanye said out loud.

