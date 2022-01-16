Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday

Leading Turkish actor Gülsim Ali showered love on Ayeza Khan, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday.



Gulsim portrays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a sweet throwback photo with Ayeza to wish her a very happy birthday.

Sharing the photo in her Insta Stories, Gulsim aka Aslihan wrote, “Happy birthday beauty Ayeza Khan, wish you all the best and good luck” followed by birthday cake and heart emoticons.

Ayeza reposted Gulsim’s post in her stories and thanked her for sweet wishes.

She wrote, “Thank Yuuuuu My Friend.”

Ayeza celebrated her 31st birthday with family on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actor posted stunning photos featuring her husband Danish Taimoor, and their kids Hoorain and Ryan Taimoor with a sweet caption.