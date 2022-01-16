 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday
Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday

Leading Turkish actor Gülsim Ali showered love on Ayeza Khan, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday.

Gulsim portrays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a sweet throwback photo with Ayeza to wish her a very happy birthday.

Sharing the photo in her Insta Stories, Gulsim aka Aslihan wrote, “Happy birthday beauty Ayeza Khan, wish you all the best and good luck” followed by birthday cake and heart emoticons.

Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday

Ayeza reposted Gulsim’s post in her stories and thanked her for sweet wishes.

She wrote, “Thank Yuuuuu My Friend.”

Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday

Ayeza celebrated her 31st birthday with family on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actor posted stunning photos featuring her husband Danish Taimoor, and their kids Hoorain and Ryan Taimoor with a sweet caption.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party

Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party
Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'

Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'
Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal

Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal
Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'

Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'
Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies

Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies
Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location

Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location
Inside Kim Kardashian's Chicago, Kylie Jenner's Stormi's 'Barbie' birthday party

Inside Kim Kardashian's Chicago, Kylie Jenner's Stormi's 'Barbie' birthday party
Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'

Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'
Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter Chicago on her fourth birthday

Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter Chicago on her fourth birthday
Zayn Malik cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE star: 'He was obsessed'

Zayn Malik cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE star: 'He was obsessed'
Kim Kardashian wishes 'twin' Chicago on 4th birthday: 'The ultimate princess!'

Kim Kardashian wishes 'twin' Chicago on 4th birthday: 'The ultimate princess!'
Celine Dion cancels N.America tour due to health troubles

Celine Dion cancels N.America tour due to health troubles

Latest

view all