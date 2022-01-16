Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party

FileFootage

Prince Andrew is braving through his title strip by hosting a shooting party for his family and close friends.



After his banishment from using his military titles, Prince Andrew has reportedly invited a group of people at his home, the Royal Lodge after which they went for a shoot at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire.

Although the Duke of York hosted the up-close gathering, he and former wife Sarah Ferguson did not attend the shooting event. The couple later shooting party for lunch at the York Club a few miles away.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: “It seems quite brazen of Andrew to host a party and let his family go shooting with all the controversy raging.”



Meanwhile, the Queen is 'frustrated' for not being able to help favourite son amid his sex scandal. As much as the monarch wants to support Andrew, she is painstakingly putting The Firm number one on her priority list.