 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid finds striking similarities in Kim Kardashian, Chicago: ‘Ur twin’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Bella Hadid finds striking similarities in Kim Kardashian, Chicago: ‘Ur twin’
Bella Hadid finds striking similarities in Kim Kardashian, Chicago: ‘Ur twin’

US supermodel Bella Hadid has found that Kim Kardashian looks strikingly similar to her daughter Chicago, who turned four on Saturday, saying ‘Ur twin.’

Kim took to Instagram and shared sweet photos of Chicago on her fourth birthday with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet.”

Kim continued, “The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!.”

Commenting on the post, Bella Hadid said, “Wowwwwww. She is HEAVENNNN!!!!!!! Ur twin!!!!!.”

The endearing photos have received over 4.3 million hearts within no time.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut
Pete Davidson ‘never been’ to Kim Kardashian's house despite Kanye West's recent claims

Pete Davidson ‘never been’ to Kim Kardashian's house despite Kanye West's recent claims
'How much more is the Queen supposed to endure?'

'How much more is the Queen supposed to endure?'

Prince Harry scared to return to UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Here's why

Prince Harry scared to return to UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Here's why
Prince Andrew cried during title strip, knows he let Queen down: Report

Prince Andrew cried during title strip, knows he let Queen down: Report
Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party

Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party
Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'

Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'
Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal

Kanye West ‘controls’ Julia Fox like ‘he did Kim,’ insiders reveal
Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'

Ben Affleck admits his romance with Jennifer Lopez overshadowed 'Gigli'
Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies

Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies
Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location

Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location
Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday

Gulsim Ali sends love to Ayeza Khan on her 31st birthday

Latest

view all