Sunday Jan 16 2022
Ranveer Singh gushes over Virat Kohli after he steps down as India Test captain

Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh couldn’t hold back from showering praises over Virat Kohli when he announced to step down as the captain of the Indian Test cricket team.

Taking to social media on Saturday, the well-acclaimed cricketer left fans shocked with the unexpected announcement.

As soon as the post was up on the platform, fans took over the comment section to react to his decision.

The Padmaavat star also dropped a comment to gush over one of most successful Test captains who bagged 40 wins for his country.

“KING WILL ALWAYS BE KING,” wrote the 83 actor.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," Kohli, 33, expressed in a lengthy statement.

"Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," he added.


