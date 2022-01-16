 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday
Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looked stunning in saree on Sunday, saying “I love sarees.”

Taking to Instagram, Ira Khan, 25 posted two dazzling photos in the saree and revealed it belongs to her mother Reena Dutta.

She wrote, “Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours.”

Ira further said, “I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets that way I don't even need place in my closet for them. This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think.”

Aamir Khan’s daughter went on to say “Yes, I wore boots with my saree.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh gushes over Virat Kohli after he steps down as India Test captain

Ranveer Singh gushes over Virat Kohli after he steps down as India Test captain

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's 'captaincy, growth and goodness' in tearful post

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's 'captaincy, growth and goodness' in tearful post
Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing ‘Tu Jhoom’ in BTS video

Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing ‘Tu Jhoom’ in BTS video

Ananya Panday leaves fans awe-struck with her ‘Ocean Eyes’ amid Maldives getaway

Ananya Panday leaves fans awe-struck with her ‘Ocean Eyes’ amid Maldives getaway
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her cosy Sunday mood: see pics

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her cosy Sunday mood: see pics
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir new Instagram banter snubs split rumours

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir new Instagram banter snubs split rumours
Azan Sami Khan pays tribute to Sajal Aly's Shanaya: 'The one and only'

Azan Sami Khan pays tribute to Sajal Aly's Shanaya: 'The one and only'
Shilpa Shetty returns to place from where she began her Bollywood career

Shilpa Shetty returns to place from where she began her Bollywood career
Ayeza Khan shares a glimpse of her 31st birthday celebrations

Ayeza Khan shares a glimpse of her 31st birthday celebrations
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to register their marriage on THIS date

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to register their marriage on THIS date
Kartik Aaryan recalls fanboy moment: stood outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house

Kartik Aaryan recalls fanboy moment: stood outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house

Hrithik Roshan had tested COVID positive few days before ex-wife Sussanne Khan, reports

Hrithik Roshan had tested COVID positive few days before ex-wife Sussanne Khan, reports

Latest

view all