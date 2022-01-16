 
Sunday Jan 16 2022
Usman Mukhtar shares his hilarious take on unseen BTS snap from 'HKKST' sets

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Actor Usman Mukhtar never fails to impress fans with his entertaining social media posts.

The star, who won over audience’s hearts with his impeccable acting skills, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his recently ended drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay (HKKST) and fans can’s stop laughing over his hilarious caption.

The drama serial, starring Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan and Mukhtar in lead roles, received mixed reviews on its ending. However, it seems like the cast had a lot of fun during the shoot.


In the shared BTS picture, Mukhtar, who played Aswad in the serial, can be standing behind his female co-stars, Mahira, Kubra and Zainab Qayoom. In the caption, he explained the situation by saying, "There’s a lot of emotions in this picture. And science.”

He continued, "While it may seem that Mahira Khan's expression is that of pain, it is actually that of Hanger. It’s been 40 mins without food. Hunger has turned this docile and calm human into a dangerous creature."

"Fish sleep with their eyes open [and] Kubra Khan seems to be following the same sleeping patterns. Meanwhile Zainab Qayoom is singing her unreleased single 'Cool it'. Shuja and Noman Khan in the back are discussing if Biryani is better with aaloos or without," he added.

The Anaa actor’s funny commentary on the picture made his co-stars to react on the post. "This dude's captions kill me everytime!" said the Alif actress on her Instagram Stories.

The Raees starlet also reacted in the post's comment section as she dropped laughing emoticons.

Usman Mukhtar shares his hilarious take on unseen BTS snap from ‘HKKST’ sets


