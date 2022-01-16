Mammootty tests positive for coronavirus

Indian actor and film producer Mammootty has tested positive for coronavirus despite taking all the necessary precautions.



Mammootty, who works predominantly in Malayalam cinema, took to Twitter and informed his fans about Covid-19 diagnosis.

He tweeted, “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine.”

The actor has isolated himself at home.

He said, “I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care.”

Fans and fellow celebrities wished Mammootty a speedy recovery.