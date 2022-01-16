 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

Bangtan Bomb recently released the backstage rehearsal video for the boys’ Crosswalk Concert on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Saturday.

The video featured behind-the-scenes moments of the K-pop band rehearsal for the Crosswalk Concert on YouTube and gave fans a glimpse into the chaotic rehearsals and preparations for the show.

As the video began, BTS member RM could be seen getting ready and say, "So this is the first time (in the show) since Black Swan."


"I hope we wrap this up well and do the concert soon," he added. At one point, James was seen talking to BTS member Suga (Min Yoongi) in the video and provided him cover from the sunlight.

The host was seen holding his hands out to protect Suga from the light and then, he used his whole body to hide him against the rays.

Jimin (Park Jimin) was also seen expressing his worry about people noticing them during their rehearsal. “But won’t people know if we rehearse here?" Mochi asked. However, he was soon distracted by the dancers rehearsing and complimented them.

BTS travelled to the US in November 2021 and participated in a number of activities. Besides The Late Late Night Show, the South Korean band also attended the American Music Awards 2021, hosted a four-day concert titled Permission to Dance on Stage in LA and a few members were also seen attending Harry Styles’ concert in the US. 

