Sunday Jan 16 2022
Sindh announces pay cuts for govt employees who refuse to wear a mask

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

The Sindh government has directed authorities to deduct one day's salary of all government officials and employees who do not wear a face mask, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The directives have been issued in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the province.

On Saturday, a meeting of the provincial coronavirus task force was chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the CM House during which the Shah stated that officials who do not wear masks will face a fine.

It was proposed that one day's wage be deducted from the pay of any government employee who does not wear a mask in the workplace.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across Pakistan, with the positivity ratio reaching 70% in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sindh health department said that Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio has shot up to 35%.

According to health officials, 6,124 tests were conducted in Karachi during the last 24 hours, of which 2,412 were diagnosed positive.

Despite the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the Sindh government has decided to continue educational activities in the province.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has convened a meeting of the provincial ministers of health and education on January 17 (tomorrow) to decide the fate of educational activities across the country in light of the COVID situation.

NCOC has also decided to ban meals and drinks served in domestic flights with effect from January 17.


