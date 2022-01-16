 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Charles reportedly planned to cut off Prince Andrew with the support of Prince William.

According to The Sun, the two heirs had told the monarch that her “favourite son” will have to be removed because of the damage he brought to the family that were caused by the sex abuse claims.

The publication added that the Prince of Wales had “sharpened the knife” over Christmas as he had decided that the Duke of York had “run out of road” and should be stripped of his royal and military patronages.

Prince Charles is then said to have approached the Duke of Cambridge as the two went on to tell the Queen, who was said to be “of the same opinion” though “with a heavy heart”.

Following that Prince Charles’ siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward paid a visit where they were informed of what was to come.

A source told The Sun: “The collective view was that Andrew was damaging the entire family.” 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event
Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss

Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss
Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022

Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022
Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen

Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen
Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection

Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection
Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image

Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image
BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video
Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case

Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case
'UK Home Office trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, kids killed?'

'UK Home Office trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, kids killed?'
Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Latest

view all